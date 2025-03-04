A new retrocession programme with more than 60 reinsurers, including Hannover Re and MGA Fidelis Partnership, provides £2.75bn of aggregate excess of loss cover, increased from £2.4bn of protection previously.

The placement provides £2.75bn ($3.5bn) of aggregate excess of loss cover, increased from £2.4bn, with Hannover Re and The Fidelis Partnership among those providing pricing guidance.

The placement was brokered by Guy Carpenter, Pool Re revealed.

The expanded programme shifts more financial risk arising from acts of terrorism away from the UK taxpayer and back to the private market, while keeping terrorism insurance accessible and affordable for businesses, the UK Treasury-backed terrorism reinsurance fund explained.

It provides reinsurance for property damage resulting from acts of terrorism certified by the UK Government, covering both conventional and nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological (CBRN) attacks, as well as those from a limited cyber extension.

“We are pleased with the strong support received from reinsurers, with many existing markets increasing their capacity and a number of new partners added to our panel,” said Jonathan Gray, Pool Re’s chief underwriting officer.

“This increased participation reflects confidence in our approach and enhances our ability to manage risk effectively. We also value our continued collaboration with Guy Carpenter in securing this deal.”

Tom Clementi, Pool Re’s CEO, said: “The expanded programme aligns with Pool Re’s strategy to transfer UK terrorism risk to the market, further reducing the taxpayer’s exposure to potential losses. This remains a key pillar of our strategy and we are delighted with this successful outcome.”

Paul Moody, Guy Carpenter’s UK CEO, added: “Guy Carpenter is proud to have secured another successful renewal for Pool Re, supporting them with their mandate to return more terrorism risk to the private market. Obtaining £2.75bn of capacity is a significant milestone and we thank all of Pool Re’s reinsurers for their support.”