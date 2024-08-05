Before joining QBE, Fabian Desch worked as a broker, starting his career with WTW.

QBE has appointed Fabian Desch as its new general manager for Germany.

The Australian international insurance group has offices in Duesseldorf, Hamburg and Munich.

Desch’s appointment is an internal promotion and will start the role after regulatory approval.

Head of distribution for QBE Europe since 2022, he has helped manage the German team since his predecessor Andrea Brock departed on gardening leave in May.

Desch (pictured) will report to Beatriz Valenti, director of insurance at QBE Europe from 1 September.

Before joining QBE, he had two decades of experience on the broking side, starting his career with WTW in project management and managing IT programmes, before leading commercial services for Northern Germany.

Progressing from placement officer to head of placement, he became a senior director in 2019 as head of broking for Germany and Austria and then deputy head of broking for Western Europe.

As head of distribution for QBE Europe, and together with his team, Desch has led the insurer’s broker relationships across Europe.

“Over the last few years, we have done a great job positioning QBE in the German market and expanding our line of products, including the marine launch,” Valenti said.

“Fabian can build on this as we further grow marine, but also cyber, sustainable energy and pharma life science. QBE will also be developing its multinational programmes and positioning itself as a leading insurer for Germany,” she added.