Five new hires, led by Henry Brigstocke, bolster reinsurer QBE Re’s accident and health team in the London market.

Henry Brigstocke has been appointed by QBE Re as its new head of accident and health (A&H).

Brigstocke (pictured) has close to 20 years of experience in the industry with previous roles in A&H at Canopius and Kiln.

QBE Re said Brigstocke’s appointment is its sixth senior appointment in 2024.

Brigstocke has been joined by Mollie Sallery as assistant underwriter, whose previous insurance experience includes positions at Aon and Canopius.

The London team will be further strengthened by the arrivals of Georgina Raeburn, as senior underwriter, and Harriet Ayre, underwriter, who will both start in October.

Raeburn joins from Arch and has worked in A&H for ten years and Ayre joins from Hiscox.

In addition, Jack Crotty, underwriter, will also join in November, the company said.

Crotty will join from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re where he was most recently divisional director and broker for its life, accident and health department.

“We are pleased to bring additional strength and depth to our A&H team under Henry’s leadership which further evidences our commitment to and growth ambitions for the product,” said Mark Jackaman, QBE Re’s general manager in London.

“The new team will use their wealth of experience and knowledge to develop our A&H portfolio and maintain the service excellence and technical expertise that is synonymous with QBE Re,” Jackaman added.