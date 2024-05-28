The rating agency suggests that US managing general agents (MGAs) need closer supervision from their capital providers, as their premium increased by 14.9% last year to reach $81.4bn.

Premium growth within the US delegated underwriting authority enterprise (DUAE) segment grew at a double-digit rate for a third consecutive year in 2023, according to a new AM Best report.

MGAs active in the US market increased their premium by a collective 14.9% last year, to reach $81.4bn, the rating agency has highlighted.

This growth in the has been spurred by rising collaborations with traditional insurers to underwrite specialty business through MGAs, AM Best said.

This has resulted in a larger share of the overall insurance industry’s premium shifting to the MGA space, the rating agency observed.

“Rapidly increasing premiums in [the MGA space] warrant greater oversight,” AM Best headlined its note.

“AM Best expects insurers to perform appropriate due diligence to prevent insurer insolvencies from MGA relationships,” the ratings firm added.

Key takeaways from AM Best: