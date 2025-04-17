Giles Hussey joins the international specialty re/insurance MGA in Dubai from his previous role at reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter.

Rokstone has named Giles Hussey as senior executive officer of its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) operations, pending regulatory approval.

Hussey (pictured) brings over 35 years of experience in reinsurance broking and underwriting, with more than two decades focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

He joins Rokstone, part of the Aventum Group, after serving as managing director and head of facultative IMEA at Guy Carpenter.

His career includes founding the Dubai-based specialty MGA Malakite, which was later sold, as well as leadership roles at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Lancashire and Marsh.

Ian Anson, Global CEO of Rokstone, commented: “We’re excited to welcome Giles on board. The launch of our operation in Dubai has given us that all-important local presence, capturing regional business in MENA and expanding our offering to its carriers.

“Our approach combining an entrepreneurial spirit with specialist knowledge, use of technology and disciplined underwriting, has been well received.

“With Giles at the helm we have secured an ideal leader to drive our ambitions in the region.”