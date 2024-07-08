Broker appoints new chief financial officer and executive director who joins from IG Group and previously managed the JLT integration at Marsh McLennan.

BMS Group has announced Charlie Rozes as its new group chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director.

Based in London, Rozes (pictured) will report to Nick Cook, group CEO of BMS.

Rozes will join in November, taking over from Nick Moss, group finance director, who will be retiring from the business.

He joins from IG Group, where he was group CFO and executive director, and served most recently as acting CEO.

Before IG Group, Rozes was group CFO and executive director at JLT Group and oversaw that broker’s acquisition by Marsh & McLennan.

Rozes started his 30-year career at PWC, where he was a partner, before holding senior executive roles at IBM, Bank of America, and Barclays.

In the role, Rozes will work closely with Cook and the executive team, focused on strategy, organic growth plans, and delivering BMS’s plans for further mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Rozes will join the BMS Group Holdings board, and will head M&A. He will in addition have responsibility for strategic planning, risk management and internal audit functions.

“I am delighted to announce Charlie’s appointment,” Cook said.

“He has extensive experience leading UK and overseas operations and has successfully driven substantial growth for global and FTSE organisations. His experience will be crucial as BMS looks to continue its momentum, hit its growth ambitions, and further its reputation as the home of an innovative, collaborative and high-performance culture.

“I would also like to thank Nick Moss for his tremendous contribution to the company over the past five years. Nick has been a driving force behind the incredible growth in BMS and we all wish him well in his retirement,” Cook added.

Rozes’ appointment is the latest addition to BMS’s C-suite which has seen Emmanuel Clarke join as chairman, Chris Brook join as Group chief operating officer and Ali Trauttmansdorff join as group chief people officer in the past year.

It also follows a busy recent period of growth for BMS, which saw the completion of its investment from Eurazeo and 12 acquisitions globally.

Rozes added: “It is with great enthusiasm that I join BMS. Nick and his team are exceptional, and this is reflected in the tremendous growth BMS has been able to achieve.

“The opportunity to return to the insurance industry means a great deal to me, especially given the opportunity to contribute to BMS at this exciting stage in its growth. I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to working with my new colleagues.”