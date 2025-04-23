Joining from rival reinsurer Swiss Re, Philipp Rüede also becomes a member of SCOR’s executive committee.

Philipp Rüede has been announced as the new CEO SCOR Life & Health and a member of the Paris-based international reinsurer’s executive committee.

Rüede (pictured) will take up his position on 1 June 2025; he replaces Frieder Knüpling who stepped down in July 2024.

SCOR said his immediate priorities will be to drive the L&H new business strategy, to protect and deliver the in-force value, and to improve the cash profile of the L&H business, in line with the updated L&H strategy unveiled at the firm’s investor day in December 2024.

He has more than 20 years of experience in banking and reinsurance, beginning his career in 1999, in the equity derivatives structuring and trading department at Bank Vontobel in Zurich.

From 2000 to 2010, he was global co-head of equity derivatives structuring at CS First Boston, splitting his time between the Zurich and Hong Kong offices.

In 2010, Rüede became a partner at the Swiss electronic trading company Arbillon Capital.

Moving into the reinsurance industry in 2013, he joined Swiss Re in Zurich as head of reinsurance capital management, overseeing the optimization of capital efficiency within the group.

From 2015 to 2019, Rüede led a dedicated team of more than 75 professionals as global head of P&C structured solutions.

In 2019, he was appointed head of a newly formed alternative capital partners team, collaborating across P&C and L&H (e/insurance lines to proactively manage risk limits and enhance the company’s flexible capital structure.

“Philipp will bring very valuable and complementary skills to SCOR,” said Thierry Léger, SCOR’s CEO.

“With his extensive experience and wide-ranging expertise, Philipp has all the qualities required to continue the transformation of our L&H business, restore its profitability, and improve its cash profile. The whole Executive Committee joins me in welcoming Philipp and wishing him every success in his new responsibilities,” Leger added.