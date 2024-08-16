Netherlands-based Jan Steven Kelder previously served as chief commercial officer for the broker’s US marine unit.

Aon has announced the appointment of three leaders to its transportation and logistics team for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Jan Steven Kelder has been appointed industry specialty leader, transportation and logistics, EMEA.

He will report to Luca Tassarotti, head of commercial risk for EMEA and Lee Meyrick, global specialty leader, transportation and logistics.

Kelder will be based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and previously led Aon’s marine business in Asia, before becoming chief commercial officer for Aon’s US marine practice.

Rutger van der Hoeven has been appointed as head of growth for transportation and logistics, and head of commodity trade, EMEA.

He will report to Jan Steven and Jochem Kort, chief broking officer, for Aon in the Netherlands.

Van der Hoeven currently leads Aon’s marine and specialty teams in the Netherlands, and retains responsibilities for these segments, continuing to be based in Amsterdam.

Finally, Tomas Winje has been appointed as head of cargo and logistics for EMEA, reporting to Jan Steven, based in Stockholm.

He previously worked as a client partner in Sweden for Aon, with cargo and logistics prior experience as a broker and senior underwriter.

“The career progression of these colleagues reflects both our confidence in their capabilities and Aon’s ambitions for this priority industry segment,” said Luca Tassarotti.

Lee Meyrick added: “Over the past 12 years, Jan Steven has made a significant contribution to Aon Global Marine and Asia Pacific. His leadership, technical knowledge and excellent client and carrier relationships will be of great value for the EMEA region.”