Erlantz Urbieta takes over EMEA chief broking role from Terence Williams, who moves to APAC.

Erlantz Urbieta has been appointed chief broking officer for EMEA at Aon, with immediate effect.

He replaces Terence Williams, who becomes head of commercial risk in Asia-Pacific.

Urbieta (pictured) currently leads Aon’s commercial risk business in Spain and will continue in that role temporarily to support a smooth handover.

He has been with Aon for more than 25 years and has overseen broking, carrier management, specialties, risk consulting and claims in the Spanish market.

In his new role, Urbieta reports to Luca Tassarotti, head of commercial risk solutions for EMEA, and Cynthia Beveridge, Aon’s global broking chief.

Tassarotti said: “We’re delighted to welcome Erlantz Urbieta as our new chief broking officer for EMEA. His journey at Aon exemplifies our dedication to developing professionals from within, creating clear pathways for growth. We are committed to fostering an environment where ambitious individuals can thrive and drive long-term success.”

Beveridge added: “We thank Terence for his outstanding contributions in creating a strong broking community across EMEA and successfully executing Aon’s global broking strategy. Erlantz will build on this foundation, further enhancing our regional presence and reinforcing Aon’s ability to provide best-in-class solutions for clients.”