London market re/insurer Arch has appointed its former chief claims officer as the new deputy CEO of its international insurance arm.

Arch Insurance International has announced the appointment of Kirsten Valder as deputy CEO of Arch Insurance International, effective immediately.

As deputy CEO, Valder (pictured) will be responsible for supporting the continued development and evolution of Arch Insurance International’s platforms.

These include the London market, UK regional market, Australia, Bermuda and the EU, the property and casaulty insurer and reinsurer said.

Based in London, she will continue to report to Hugh Sturgess, CEO of Arch Insurance International.

“Kirsten has played a leading role in the expansion of Arch Insurance International,” Sturgess said.

Valder has been part of the senior leadership team at Arch Insurance International for 10 years, and was chief claims officer until 2021.

Then she was promoted to chief administrative officer with an expanded remit including claims, legal, human resources and compliance.

“Her deep understanding of our organisation coupled with her wealth of technical and market knowledge make her a natural fit for the role,” said Sturgess.

Before joining Arch, Valder was a partner at legal firm Kennedys Law.

“Her appointment forms part of our ongoing growth plans as we look to boost our overall market position and amplify our value and offering to brokers and customers,” Sturgess added.