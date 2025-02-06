New global head of alternative risk transfer (ART) and head of western Europe for risk and analytics.

Derrick Easton has been appointed as the new global head of alternative risk transfer (ART) and head of western Europe for risk and analytics at Willis.

Since joining WTW in 2015, Easton has led the broker’s ART business in the US.

In his expanded role, he will drive global ART growth while strengthening risk and analytics services in Western Europe, the broker said.

Easton began his career in 1994, gaining experience in sales and client service before transitioning into alternative risk roles at rival intermediary Marsh.

He later focused on risk finance, captive consulting, and captive reinsurance at fellow broker Aon.

He will report to John Merkovsky, global head of risk and analytics, and Hugo Wegbrans, head of risk and broking for Europe.

I am looking forward to partnering with Derrick to grow our alternative risk transfer business globally and drive a renewed risk and analytics strategy in Europe,” said Merkovsky.

“His innovative way of working has made a significant impact on growth within the business and as a global leader, he will strengthen our risk and analytics capabilities and drive even greater success.

“With his dual remit, Derrick will ensure our clients continue to receive value from our risk and analytics and alternative risk solutions.”

Wegbrans added: “I am very excited to welcome Derrick to the Western European team to further develop both the risk and analytics and ART services for our clients and prospects in the region.”