Andrew Ziolkowski replaces Craig Elliot, interim head since December, who will now lead casualty and distribution in the region.

Canopius has appointed Andrew Ziolkowski as head of its Australia and New Zealand business, effective 25 October.

He replaces Craig Elliot, who has been interim head since December and will now lead casualty and distribution in the region.

Ziolkowski (pictured) will report to SK Lee, Canopius’s CEO for APAC and MENA.

He was most recently chief underwriting and transformation officer at QBE Insurance.

He has also held senior roles at the NSW Self Insurance Corporation, IAG/Wesfarmers Insurance, and Zurich Financial Services.

At Canopius, Ziolkowski will oversee the insurer’s ANZ operations and contribute to its broader Asia-Pacific strategy.

His responsibilities include executing growth plans, managing operations, and strengthening regulatory and client relationships.

Lee said Ziolkowski’s experience across underwriting, product, claims, actuarial, and analytics would be key to driving performance in the region.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to our growing business in Australia,” Lee said.

He also thanked Elliot for leading the business over the past few months and welcomed his move into the newly created role of head of distribution.

Ziolkowski said he was excited to grow both the delegated authority and open market portfolios in ANZ.

“I look forward to leading a hugely talented team to even more achievements,” he said.