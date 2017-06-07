AK Roy passes at age 62

GIC Re’s ex-chairman and chief executive Ashok Kumar (AK) Roy passed away at age 62.

Roy, a veteran of Indian reinsurance suffered a heart attack last night.

AK Roy passes away just shy of his 2-year retirement mark, having stepped down from his post as GIC Re chairman and chief executive on 31 July 2015 after a 36-year career.

In tribute, GIC Re chairman and managing director Alice G Vaidyan has said: ”Mr Roy was a leader who never showed stress and wore the mantle of captaincy very lightly. GIC Re’s performance was raised to newer heights during his tenure. May his soul rest in peace and we pray to the almighty to give his family the strength to bear this irrecoverable loss.”