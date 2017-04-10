Innovation & InsurTech: Bermuda

Be a part of shaping our newest event in the region focussing on innovation and insurtech

Following on from the successful launch of the Dubai World Insurance Congress in February this year, Global Reinsurance has commenced plans to launch and deliver Bermuda Innovation & InsurTech later this year.

Innovation, and within that InsurTech, has become a vital lifeline for the industry to ensure its relevance and maintain its competiveness in a constantly evolving marketplace.

As the (re)insurance sector faces threats from industries outside this market, the need to embrace new technologies and advancements in the InsurTech space has never been more timely.

The Bermuda market is poised to look to InsurTech as it plots the market’s evolution and already, we’ve seen several large investments in this space from the Island. It is in light of these factors that Global Reinsurance wants to bring the discussion of Innovation & InsurTech to Bermuda.

To ensure our agenda meets the need of an audience made up of those based on the Island, North America and the International markets, we would kindly ask if you would take the time to complete our survey as we value your opinion. This will take less than a couple of minutes.

Link to survey - https://www.eiseverywhere.com/esurvey/index.php?surveyid=45379

A key part of the Dubai World Insurance Congress is the Networking Hub, which includes a Central Coffee House, Business Lounge and Meeting Zone – where meetings can be pre-scheduled online ahead of the event. We plan to bring this element to Bermuda Innovation & InsurTech and to attract an international audience and speakers – a global perspective.

Share your views in ther survey and please do not hesitate to contact the team if you have any questions.