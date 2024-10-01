Peter Sharpe has been appointed as the new head of Acrisure Re’s London-based specialty reinsurance team, effective 7 October.

Sharpe will report to David Sowrey, managing director of Acrisure Re’s international treaty business.

The broker said he would focus on driving the growth and development of the international property and specialty reinsurance portfolio.

Sharpe brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Acrisure Re, joining from Gallagher Re.

At Gallagher Re he served as an executive director. Before this, he held the same role at WTW for more than nine years.

Sharpe started his career in the ceded reinsurance team at Hiscox, before holding assistant underwriter roles in the property treaty divisions at XL Re and later Trans Re.

Sowrey said: “We are so pleased to welcome Peter to Acrisure Re. His extensive experience and impressive track record in the reinsurance sector make him a valuable addition to our team.

“Peter’s knowledge and insights will undoubtedly contribute to our goal of delivering innovative and bespoke solutions to our clients as we expand our international presence.”

Sharpe added: “I’m excited to join Acrisure Re at such a dynamic time.

“The team’s experience, market knowledge, and client-centric approach made this an ideal opportunity for me.

“I look forward to working with David and the broader team to develop further and grow the international property and specialty portfolio.”