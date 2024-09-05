Acrisure Re has appointed David Sowrey (pictured) as the managing director and Nigel Dane as the chairman of its international treaty business, both effective immediately.

Both leaders are based in London and continue to report to the reinsurance intermediary’s CEO, Simon Hedley.

Leading the reinsurance broker’s treaty arm, Sowrey continues to lead its overall reinsurance broking operations.

He joined Acrisure Re in 2012, bringing London market experience in property, casualty, multi-line reinsurance and retrocessional classes of business.

During his time at Acrisure Re, he has been involved in the development and placement of treaty reinsurance, Lloyd’s consortia and MGAs.

Dane will focus on developing relationships with cedants and reinsurers.

Dane, who has been with Acrisure Re since 2002, when he established and led the London office, has more than 40 years of re/insurance industry experience spanning multiple classes of business across both sides of the Atlantic.

“These strategic appointments are designed to sharpen our focus on our continued growth and strengthen our partnerships with key clients and markets, further leveraging Acrisure Group’s relationships,” said Simon Hedley, global CEO, Acrisure Re.

“David and Nigel’s leadership will be crucial as we continue our extraordinary global growth and success.

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration as we strive to further expand our international reinsurance capabilities and offerings, reaching new heights together,” Hedley added.