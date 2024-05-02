New Lloyd’s ‘syndicate-in-a-box’ is focused primarily on Australia and New Zealand, writing accident and health, aviation, casualty, construction, financial lines, and property business.

Agile Underwriting Services has received permission to underwrite final regulatory approval from Lloyd’s for its Syndicate 2427.

Syndicate 2427 is established under the ‘syndicate-in-a-box’ (SIAB) framework and is managed by Asta, the leading third-party managing agent at Lloyd’s.

Focused primarily on Australia and New Zealand and writing accident and health, aviation, casualty, construction, financial lines, and property business, the new SIAB will commence underwriting in May.

Agile said it would support its broker and MGA partners through traditional underwriting and with its ‘Powered By Agile’ digital distribution platform.

Agile’s existing business has a presence across the east coast of Australia, with teams in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

The new Lloyd’s syndicate takes advantage of this existing infrastructure, the company said, with Agile’s underwriting team now representing it alongside its panel of Lloyd’s syndicates and company insurers.

“This important final step allows Agile to bring new capacity solutions to its partners, stabilising access in areas that have proven to be profitable across the cycle,” said Robin Barham, CEO, Agile.

“Our digital distribution hugely improves the speed of access for simple risks, and by having our class of business leaders based locally, there is no overseas referral chain on complex risks,” he said.

“Our brokers already know the underwriting team and we enjoy deep relationships with our key partners – we look forward to bringing them the benefits of this new vehicle,” Barham added.

Mark Hunt, active underwriter of Agile, said: “This is an historic time for Agile and we are extremely pleased with the permission to underwrite. Many months of planning and preparation at last come to fruition and we now intend to deliver on that proposition.”

Lorraine Harfitt, CEO of Asta, said: “Agile’s proposition combines multiple elements that are attractive to the Lloyd’s market – APAC, innovation and the SIAB model – and the business sits perfectly within Asta’s third-party management capabilities.

“With permission to underwrite now granted we look forward to working with the team and helping them to reach their full growth potential,” she added.