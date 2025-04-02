Veteran exec to succeed Sarah Murrow, who moves to lead Americas region.

Allianz Trade has appointed Matt Williams as CEO for the UK & Ireland, effective 1 July 2025.

He will succeed Sarah Murrow, who has been named CEO of Allianz Trade in the Americas.

Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval, said the trade credit insurer, which has operations in over 50 countries.

Williams (pictured), currently regional credit director for Northern Europe, brings more than 20 years of experience within Allianz Trade.

Since joining the business in 2004 as a credit analyst, he has held a series of senior international roles, including risk director for Benelux and credit director for multinationals.

He returned to London in 2024 to join the Northern Europe regional management team.

Murrow, who will move to lead the Americas region, has also been with Allianz Trade since 2004.

She became UK and Ireland CEO in 2021.

She has held leadership positions across North America and Europe, including global head of commercial underwriting and product development.

She also served as regional head of market management, commercial underwriting & distribution for Northern Europe.