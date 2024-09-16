Specialist marine MGA wins final approval from the Lloyd’s market, unlocking its “enhanced access to capital”.

Amphitrite Underwriting London, a specialist marine managing general agent (MGA), has announced it has received final approval from Lloyd’s to become an approved coverholder.

The MGA said it represented a significant milestone in Amphitrite’s path toward “sustainable growth and strategic diversification”.

Lloyd’s coverholder status “broadens the reach of its product offerings”, and also unlocks “enhanced access to capital” through Lloyd’s, positioning it “to capitalise on emerging market opportunities” in specialist marine business.

“This is a fantastic achievement,” said Konstantinos Tampakakis, CEO of Amphitrite.

“As a Lloyd’s coverholder, we are strategically positioned to further elevate the scope and quality of our services, while strengthening our relationships with our clients and distribution partners and in London and internationally,” Tampakakis said.

“The global recognition of the Lloyd’s brand coupled with its unmatched licensing capabilities further augments Amphitrite’s overall value proposition and underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable growth and diversification,” he added.