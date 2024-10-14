Two new senior leadership roles in the US for reinsurance broker Aon.

Aon has announced the creation of two new US “Reinsurance Solutions” leadership roles.

Effectively immediately, Stephen Hofmann (pictured) will become the US CEO of Aon’s “Reinsurance Solutions” arm.

Kevin Traetow will serve as US vice chairman of Reinsurance Solutions for Aon, the broker added.

Hofmann and Traetow previously served as US co-presidents of Reinsurance Solutions since 2021.

They will both continue to report to Andy Marcell, CEO of “Risk Capital”, Aon said.

In their new roles, Hofmann and Traetow will collaborate closely together to help formulate and drive reinsurance strategy.

Marcell said: “During their tenure as co-presidents, Steve and Kevin spearheaded an impressive period of growth.

This included “deepening relationships with existing clients and expanding our portfolio with new opportunities, all while driving innovation and enabling better decisions for our clients”, he continued.

Hofmann and Traetow were instrumental in the launch of its US leadership framework, Aon added.

“We congratulate both Steve and Kevin on their new roles as we embark on the next phase of growth for our US Reinsurance Solutions team,” Marcell said.