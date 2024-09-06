Aon has announced an expansion of its Bermuda reinsurance platform headlined by five senior appointments.

The broker said its expanded operation would augment transactional and capital optimisation solutions, and facilitate profitable growth opportunities for clients.

Subject to Bermuda immigration approvals, the expansion will initially add five new colleagues in Aon’s Bermuda reinsurance team, with further roles to be identified in the coming months to drive capabilities and expertise on the island.

The expanded team will increase Aon’s on-island strength across specialty lines of business, particularly property specialty retrocession, the broker said, adding that it would further expedite the development of its local facultative and captive reinsurance platforms that align with US and London market teams.

The new Bermuda roles within its “Reinsurance Solutions” arm have been appointed as follows:

Jemma Henry, managing director

Lawrence Cheng, managing director

Libby Sargent, vice president

George Burles, vice president

Sonal Ohrie, vice president

The expanded team will report to James Ramamurthy, head of global specialty reinsurance Bermuda, with Ramamurthy reporting to Roman Romeo, Aon’s Bermuda Reinsurance Solutions CEO.

Romeo said: “Through this scaled and highly-engaged team, we are increasing the scope of our Bermuda operations and positioning in the market as the leading destination for Aon’s Bermuda-domiciled reinsurance clients, who now have access to even more capabilities, both locally and through Aon’s global network.”

Rupert Moore, UK CEO of Reinsurance Solutions, Aon, said: “Aon’s London and New York reinsurance teams will continue to collaborate closely with our Bermuda colleagues to deliver additional value to clients. This is another example of how we are creating inclusive, collaborative, and proactive teams across our global operations, who are growth oriented, and are shaping better decisions for our clients.”