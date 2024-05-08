Will Allen most recently served as CEO of London Innovation Underwriters, which he founded to deploy funds into the Lloyd’s market.

Aon has announced that Will Allen (pictured) has been named executive managing director of capital advisory within Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions.

Reporting to Kelly Superczynski, Aon’s global head of Capital Advisory, Allen will be responsible for sourcing capital from global organisations.

This includes institutional funds and family offices, to support Lloyd’s programmes, including the Funds at Lloyd’s (FAL) and London Bridge structures, as well as risk transfer programmes involving the London market and Aon’s broader client base.

Working within Aon’s Risk Capital structure, Allen will align to the firm’s “3X3 Plan” by engaging expertise and capabilities from across Aon, the broker said.

This includes its strategy and technology group, analytics arm and Aon Securities.

He will also work with the firm’s Lloyd’s-focused specialists, such as the FAL team, to deliver global capital to support risk transfer and capital optimisation programmes.

Allen brings more than two decades of capital management experience to his new role.

He most recently served as CEO of London Innovation Underwriters, a company he founded to deploy funds into the Lloyd’s market.

Superczynski said: “Will’s appointment marks another step in Aon’s investment in its Capital Advisory capability and highlights the importance of the Lloyd’s market as a London home for global capital.

“Will’s extensive entrepreneurial experience in attracting capital to support complex insurance transactions will be important to the ongoing growth of Capital Advisory, as we deliver an increasing number of groundbreaking deals that bring the capacity and innovation necessary to enable better business decisions for clients,” she added.