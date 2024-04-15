Aon has announced that Shailendra Sapra had been named CEO of the broker’s Reinsurance Solutions arm in India.

He will be based in Mumbai and report to George Attard, Aon’s Asia Pacific (APAC) reinsurance CEO.

Sapra (pictured) becomes a member of the APAC region’s reinsurance executive committee, effective 1 June 2024.

He previously served in several positions at Aon, having joined its reinsurance analytics team in 2010.

He went on to lead Aon’s APAC agriculture practice and client management function across several large regional and Singapore-based accounts.

In his new role, Aon said Sapra will seek to identify and develop growth opportunities for insurers and reinsurers presented by India’s rapidly developing insurance market.

This will involve aiming to close the country’s significant insurance protection gaps and supporting the development of new and existing lines, through delivering additional capacity, and innovation in solutions and services.

Last year, Aon completed its return to the Indian market through its Global Insurance Brokers acquisition. India is forecast as the fastest growing insurance sector of all G20 countries over the next five years.

Aon said Sapra’s appointment represents another step in driving its regional capabilities for its stated “3x3 Plan”, aiming “to go further, faster, and help clients navigate volatility, build resilience, and make better business decisions”.

“As Aon expands its presence in India, I am pleased to welcome Shailendra as our India CEO for reinsurance,” Attard said.

“India is predicted to have the fastest growing insurance sector of all G20 countries over the next five years; when coupled with the country’s fast-growing economy, a pro-active regulator, and an appetite for technology and innovation, its emerging insurance sector is clearly on an upwards trajectory,” he said.

“This appointment marks another milestone in Aon’s progress in India and reflects our broad commitment to the India market and to meeting our clients’ evolving needs – through investing in our reinsurance capabilities, but also delivery of our broader risk capital and human capital capabilities,” Attard added.