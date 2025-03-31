Soeren Soltysiak previously served as the reinsurance broker’s strategic growth leader for Asia Pacific.

Aon in Singapore has announced Soeren Soltysiak as Asia CEO of Reinsurance Solutions, effective 1 April 2025.

In this role, Soltysiak will be responsible for driving the firm’s Asia reinsurance strategy across treaty, facultative, analytics and operations.

The broker said he was expected to use “his extensive regional experience to unlock opportunities in the dynamic Asia market”.

Soltysiak (pictured) is based in Singapore and will report to George Attard, Asia Pacific (APAC) regional CEO of Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

Soltysiak previously served as strategic growth leader, APAC Reinsurance Solutions at Aon, where the broker said he “played a critical role in driving growth strategies in the region”.

Alongside Soltysiak’s appointment, Aon also named Musa Adlan as managing director, Asia, for Reinsurance Solutions.

Adlan will expand his current responsibilities to develop Reinsurance Solutions’ Asia growth and product segmentation strategy, working closely with Soltysiak and Aon’s product leaders across the region.

Adlan will continue as head of Southeast Asia Reinsurance Solutions, the re/insurance intermediary said, and will report to Soltysiak.

Further appointments include Pierre Vende and Danny Alexander being named co-heads of life and health Reinsurance Solutions; and both Soojin Kim and Cindy Gu have been named co-heads of retrocession APAC for Reinsurance Solutions.

Lastly, Tom Drake has been named chairman of Reinsurance Solutions’ speciality business in APAC.

Attard said: “The appointment of such experienced leaders to these new Asia roles underscores our commitment to investing in developing talent, capability and expertise, as well as responding to new areas of demand across the life and health and retrocession sectors.

“We remain focused on delivering outstanding service that meets the evolving needs of our clients, and that helps them to shape better business decisions.”