Clarke was most recently a member of the risk management team at BP and in her new Aon role will report to Jon Wiegand, Aon’s head of power, within its Global Broking Centre.

Aon has announced Alison Clarke as its new head of renewables for its Global Broking Centre (GBC) and UK.

She will lead Aon’s London natural resources renewables practice to support Aon’s global network supporting clients in the on- and offshore renewable power sectors, the broker said.

Clarke was most recently a member of the risk management team at energy giant BP.

This followed a 25-year underwriting career as executive head of Specialty at Fidelis Insurance and head of offshore energy at Zurich Insurance.

She joined Aon in September 2022 as part of its energy transition team.

In her new role she will report to Jon Wiegand, Aon’s head of power, GBC.

“As the global power industry continues to transition towards a carbon neutral future, we are constantly looking for ways to support our broad client base wherever they are positioned on their transition journey,” said Wiegand.

“I am confident that under Alison’s leadership we will continue to foster the innovation and agility required to deliver the risk transfer solutions that our clients require.

”Working within Aon’s fully integrated Natural Resources structure, Alison will be supported by the full range of Aon’s expertise across both onshore and offshore energy and power sectors,” he added.