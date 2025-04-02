James Barrett promoted to lead two lines at the London market insurer.

Arch Insurance International has appointed James Barrett as its new head of cyber and healthcare, consolidating leadership of two business lines under a single role.

Barrett (pictured) has been serving as interim head of cyber since October 2024.

He will now take on the position permanently while continuing to lead the company’s healthcare portfolio.

Barrett joined Arch in 2018 as head of healthcare and previously held senior underwriting positions at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

He brings more than 18 years of experience in the insurance sector.

He will oversee underwriting across both lines, executing Arch’s strategic priorities and expanding its market presence.

He is based in London and reports to Mike Lay, chief underwriting officer for long tail lines.

“James is a highly experienced underwriter with proven leadership credentials,” said Lay.

“He has excelled as Interim head of cyber, and his appointment to lead both the cyber and healthcare teams is a natural step.

“These are core business lines, and James will play a leading role in further increasing our relevance through the delivery of creative, responsive, and effective underwriting solutions.”