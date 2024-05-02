Argenta Syndicate Management has said it has appointed Miriam Goddard to its board as a non-executive director.

A company statement said she would take up her board position immediately.

Goddard (pictured) was previously director of underwriting for specialty casualty, and joint active underwriter at W/R/B Underwriting’s Syndicate 1967.

Other previous roles include head of professions at Hiscox and underwriting roles at Jubilee Managing Agency and Brockbank Managing Agency.

She began her underwriting career writing US and international professional risks for AIG.

“Together with the rest of the board, I am looking forward to working with Miriam,” said John Whiter, chair of the board, Argenta Syndicate Management.

“The skills and experience Miriam brings will further enhance our ability to support the company’s vision and business strategy,” he added.

Goddard’s LinkedIn profile indicated she retired from W/R/B four months ago, after thirty-five years working in the insurance industry.

Nick Moore, CEO, Argenta Holdings, said: “We are delighted to have Miriam join our board as a non-executive director.

“Her extensive industry knowledge and expertise will be a major asset to the board. I look forward to working with her and believe Argenta will benefit greatly from the insights she will bring.”