Jason Pugi has also been named as the re/insurer’s head of Bermuda excess casualty.

Ascot Group has announced Michael Watkins has been appointed to a newly-created role of head of Bermuda insurance, pending immigration approval.

Watkins has been at Ascot for five years and was most recently senior vice president, Bermuda excess casualty at Ascot.

He has more than two decades of industry experience at global specialty insurers, including Chubb, Liberty Mutual and Allied World.

Jason Pugi has been named head of Bermuda excess casualty, the re/insurer said.

Watkins will be supported by the Bermuda platform’s segment leaders, tasked with driving the company’s mission of delivering specialty insurance offerings to solve clients’ evolving risks.

Pugi was previously Ascot senior vice president, Bermuda excess casualty, and will lead all aspects of the Bermuda excess casualty business, the company said.

He has 25 years of underwriting experience, including roles of increasing responsibility at Allied World, AIG, and Chubb.

“Ascot is committed to our Bermuda insurance division as both a valuable and trusted provider of key offerings for our clients, and as a driver of business diversification and profitability,” said Ian Thompson, Ascot Bermuda CEO.

“The promotion of both Michael and Jason reflects the deep bench of talented and experienced insurance professionals we have at Ascot. I am certain they will both be critical to our continued strategic relevance in the Bermuda insurance market,” Thompson added.