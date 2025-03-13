AXA XL’s UK & Lloyd’s business unit announced the appointment of a new specialty CUO who joins from Marsh, plus a new head of marine and energy.

Sundeep Khera has been appointed AXA XL’s head of marine and energy for the UK and Lloyd’s and Louise Nevill has joined as chief underwriting officer (CUO) for specialty.

Nevill joins the re/insurance firm in London from Marsh where she was CEO of marine, cargo, and logistics at Marsh Specialty UK.

She has nearly 30 years of experience across broking and underwriting, with a focus on marine underwriting.

Khera, who has served five years in his current role as global CUO for marine hull, and head of marine underwriting for the UK & Lloyd’s since 2021, will move into his expanded leadership role with immediate effect, the re/insurer said.

Khera moves into his new role with immediate effect and will report to Nevill when she joins AXA XL later this year.

The appointments are part of a wider restructure of AXA XL’s UK & Lloyd’s underwriting operating model under the leadership of CUO Mike Gosselin, who Nevill will report to.

Nevill will be responsible for leading the specialty pillar, including: equine, livestock and aquaculture; fine art and specie; sports, media and entertainment; political violence, security risk and product recall; political risk, credit and bond; and energy, marine and aerospace.

Prior to joining AXA in 2013, Khera, who is a qualified master mariner, held several roles in shipping operations, stowage planning, commercial and general management, and has sailing experience on commercial vessels, including bulk carriers as well as crude and product tankers.

“This is an exciting stage of the UK’s underwriting transformation,” said Gosselin.

“Having aligned these products under one combined specialty pillar, we are confident that this will enhance collaboration with brokers at all levels, and ultimately strengthen our relationships and our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients.

“Both Louise and Sundeep are extremely respected in the market, and Louise specifically will play a key role in supercharging our entire speciality function, while maintaining underwriting discipline and optimising profitability,” he added.