Regional CEO continues to be based in Singapore, previously served as head of distribution and CEO of Continental Europe.

AXA XL Insurance has appointed Sylvie Gleises as regional CEO for Asia, effective March 24.

Gleises (pictured) replaces Gilles Fromageot in the role, who has been appointed CEO of AXA Morocco and CIMA.

Based in Singapore, the insurer said she would oversee AXA XL’s strategic direction and operations across the region, “reinforcing the company’s commitment to one of the world’s most dynamic commercial insurance markets”.

In addition to her new regional responsibilities, Gleises will continue to serve as CEO for AXA XL Singapore Insurance operations, “ensuring continuity in AXA XL’s local market strategy”.

Gleises has held several senior leadership roles since joining AXA Group in 2006.

Previous positions include CEO of Continental Europe, global head of distribution and marketing at AXA’s alternative risk transfer business, head of revenue synergies and head of client management at AXA XL.

Most recently, as CEO for AXA XL Singapore Insurance, the firm said she had been “instrumental in strengthening AXA XL’s market presence and driving business growth in a highly competitive environment”.

Xavier Veyry, regional CEO for Asia Pacific Europe at AXA XL, said: “Asia’s commercial insurance sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, now accounting for over 30% of global non-life insurance premiums.

“With rising climate-related risks, supply chain disruptions, and an increasingly complex risk landscape, businesses need forward-thinking insurance solutions more than ever. To help our clients and brokers navigate these challenges, we must have strong leadership that deeply understands the region’s unique dynamics and evolving needs.”

He added: “Sylvie’s extensive strategic vision, proven leadership and industry expertise make her the ideal choice to drive AXA XL’s continued growth in Asia.

“I am confident that under her leadership, we will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner, delivering tailored solutions that support our clients and brokers across the region.”