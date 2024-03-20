BMS has announced the appointment of Daniel Leahy (pictured) as its cyber practice divisional director.

He will co-lead the broker’s cyber practice alongside fellow divisional director Simon Meech.

Based in London, Leahy will join in September and report to BMS cyber strategy director, Monica Tigleanu.

Leahy joins from Howden, where he was divisional director of cyber and technology, and brings extensive knowledge of the cyber insurance market.

Before Howden, Leahy specialised in cyber and technology broking at fellow London market brokers Miller and RKH.

Leahy’s appointment marks a continuation of BMS’s growth in the cyber insurance market and will enable the division to further diversify its client coverage, the company said.

Tigleanu said: “Dan has consistently impressed his clients and trading partners with his expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on innovation, and we look forward to his leadership to deliver complex cyber risk solutions for industries facing elevated business risks from the use of technology and implementation of cyber security controls.

“Dan will work closely with our colleagues in other specialty lines including healthcare, energy and financial lines to deliver comprehensive client solutions. This is the next step in our commitment to build a team that differentiates us in the market and exceeds our clients’ expectations,” she added.

Meech, said: “Dan is someone I’ve wanted to work with for some time. His dedication, focus and innovation have been talking points with clients and within the market for years.

“As we enter the next chapter of our team build-out, Dan is a vital cornerstone, leader and expert who will take BMS’ offering to the next level. This is a truly exciting moment that elevates both BMS’ and Dan’s ambitions to bring a different way of working to our clients.”

Ian Gormley, BMS UK CEO, added: “Dan is another great hire for our UK specialty team, he brings extensive knowledge in an increasingly complex class, underpinning our commitment to providing our clients access to passionate experts.”