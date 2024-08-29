Specialty re/insurance BMS has appointed Spencer Pearce as its mining practice leader.

Pearce will report to Chris Ritchie, the broker’s managing director, for international direct and facultative, global risks.

Based in London, he will join in November, the specialty re/insurance broker said.

BMS said Pearce will be responsible for the expansion of BMS’s mining practice into new territories.

Pearce joins from Canopius, where he moved in Lloyd’s to set up new lines of business, before eventually being made responsible for all natural resources business, including construction.

Pearce brings more than 30 years’ experience and has previously held senior roles in both underwriting and broking positions.

He began his career in underwriting working for companies such as AXA, AIG, and Chubb, specialising in the mining and power generation business.

Moving into broking in the early 2000’s, Pearce worked across clients on a global scale, working for Marsh, Aon, and JLT.

Ritchie said: “Spencer’s extensive experience in managing complex insurance solutions and fostering client relationships will be instrumental in driving BMS forward, especially as we look to grow our distribution further geographically – we can’t wait for him to get started.”

Pearce added: “I am thrilled to be joining BMS, a business I have admired for some time. I’m looking forward to bringing my broking and underwriting experience to join this dynamic, fast-growing, and collaborative business.”