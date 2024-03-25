A trio of hires join the London market financial lines team of the mid-sized independent re/insurance broker.

Tom Spraggs, Richard Austwick, and Tom Woolcott will join BMS’s financial and professional risks (Finpro) division after their contractual arrangements are fulfilled, the re/insurance broker has announced.

Spraggs joins as director and head of UK financial institutions, having formerly been a member of the executive committee and a team leader at Howden

All three join from Howden’s financial institutions team, formerly Protean Risk, and will focus on providing tailored solutions to BMS’ direct clients, the broker said.

Based in London, the trio will report to Drew Harvey, director of Finpro at BMS.

“BMS is always looking to improve on the service we provide for our clients,” Harvey said.

“By strengthening our offering with the experience and talent of these hires, we are not only enhancing the service we provide but also contributing significantly to our ability to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace. We are excited to welcome them to BMS and are looking forward to working with them as we further the growth of BMS,” he said.

Ian Gormley, UK CEO of BMS, added: “We’re really excited for Tom, Richard, and Tom to join the expansion of our FINPRO Division – they are amongst many brilliant additions to the BMS UK team this year.

“We are now actively looking for exceptional talent across this sector of the market including financial institutions, D&O, professional liability and cyber – and we believe we can offer expert brokers the opportunity to build something new and exciting.”