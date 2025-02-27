Jonathan Hughes and Martin Bartell have joined BMS Re, previously at Howden Re.

Based in London, both will report directly to Hannah Watkins, chief growth officer.

Jonathan Hughes joins BMS Re as managing director responsible for non-marine reinsurance.

Hughes brings three decades of experience to the role across major industry players including Guy Carpenter, Axis and Aon.

Most recently, he held the role of managing director and retrocessional broker.

Martin Bartell joins BMS Re as a director, also responsible for non-marine reinsurance.

He began his career as a broker in 1986 at Alexander Howden. Previous employers also include Benfield, Gallagher Re and Aon. He spent the last decade working as a broker in the UK specialty and retro desk.

In line with the reinsurance growth strategy defined following the arrival of Brad Melvin as BMS Re US CEO, the new hires will bolster the capabilities of the existing London-based reinsurance team, BMS said, with responsibilities extending into the Bermuda market and cross-collaboration with global teams.

The development of the London reinsurance platform is a key component of BMS Re’s global strategy, the broker said, aimed at ensuring clients have access to truly independent services across the board.

Their arrival follows other recent high-profile hires for BMS including group chief broking officer Richard Dudley, previously global head of climate strategy at Aon and CEO of Aon’s commercial risk wholesale and specialty broking operations in London.

Watkins said: “We are pleased to welcome two new exceptional team members. Based in London but with a global mindset and approach, their combined expertise and proven track record make them great additions to BMS Re.

“In close collaboration with our teams in the US, London and Bermuda, Jonathan and Martin will help us deliver creative and strategic solutions for our clients, reflecting our investment in and commitment to the reinsurance sector. We look forward to discovering the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas they will bring,” he added.