Reinsurance broker appoints president to its US business with experience at Gen Re, CNA Financial, and most recently, at Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

BMS Re has announced the appointment of Brad Melvin as president and CEO of BMS Re, US, effective from November.

Melvin (pictured) will report to the reinsurance broker’s group CEO Nick Cook.

Melvin will lead BMS Re’s US operations with a focus on delivering strategic goals and driving growth across its MGA, regional specialty, facultative reinsurance, healthcare and capital solutions and advisory lines.

He joins having held previous executive leadership and client development roles at Gen Re, CNA Financial, and most recently, at Aon Reinsurance Solutions, where he was president of its US regional insurer group and global insurance vertical leader.

He has also been a member of Aon’s reinsurance global executive committee and leadership team and Aon corporation’s executive leadership team.

Cook said: “Brad’s extensive expertise in both the national carrier landscape and regional markets – key areas for our growth – makes him ideally suited to lead us into the next stage of significant investment and growth in BMS Re. His reputation as a leader who values teamwork and open communication aligns perfectly with our company’s core values.

“His client-centric approach, combined with a commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, will be instrumental in driving our initiatives forward. Together, we will continue to strengthen our partnerships with clients by delivering innovative solutions, data-driven insights, and unmatched service excellence. I am thrilled to welcome him to the organisation.”

Melvin added: “BMS Re is on a clear path to great success and I welcome the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth. BMS Group has ambitious plans for the next five years, and I look forward to working with the talented and hard-working team to bring these to fruition.”

BMS Re said Melvin’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval. In the interim, Cook and Andrew Wheeler will continue to lead the business, supported by the US executive committee and group chief operating officer, Chris Brook.