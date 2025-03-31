Marcus Breese joins the commercial and specialty insurer’s UK & Ireland business from rival carrier Arch.

HDI Global UK and Ireland has announced the appointment of Marcus Breese as head of cyber underwriting, with effect from 1 April 2025.

Breese joins HDI from Arch Insurance International where he was head of cyber and technology errors & omissions (E&O) for four years.

Before Arch, he spent a year with cyber risk modelling firm Corax, a business he joined following 18 years at Hiscox.

During his time with Hiscox, Breese (pictured) held several roles specialising in technology and media E&O, as line underwriter.

He will report to Antonia Osborne, director of underwriting, corporate, HDI Global UK and Ireland.

HDI said it was “continuing its drive for long-term sustainable growth in the UK and Ireland”.

“Cyber risk continues to dominate the minds of our clients as one of the most important risks facing their operations,” Osborne said.

“Marcus brings a huge amount of expertise to our business and will help deliver on our goal of supporting our clients with a strong, innovative cyber risk value proposition that keeps pace in times of transformation.”