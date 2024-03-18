David Cary joins Brit from QBE Re, where he was head of property and casualty in Bermuda.

Brit has announced that David Cary (pictured) has been appointed to the role of deputy head of property treaty in Bermuda.

Before joining Brit, he was underwriting manager and head of property and casualty, Bermuda for QBE Re.

He brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the reinsurance sector, including senior roles at Swiss Re and Willis Re.

As deputy head of property treaty, Cary will report into Kristina Maffit, head of property treaty, Bermuda.

“David will strengthen our well established Property Treaty offering, which brings together our Bermuda and London teams as one platform for the benefit of our clients,” said Jon Sullivan, Brit’s group chief underwriting officer.

“Having held senior underwriting roles in Bermuda for a number of years, David’s appointment will help deepen our presence and capabilities on the Island as we look to evolve and grow in property treaty and we look forward to benefiting from David’s technical expertise and experience of developing profitable reinsurance portfolios,” Sullivan said.