Third party capital and insurance linked securities (ILS) hire at the re/insurer joins from AXIS Capital and previously worked at Platinum Underwriters and Everest Re.

AXA XL has announced the appointment of Chris Caponigro as head of reinsurance capital management

AXA XL has been active in the alternative capital market for over a decade and Caponigro will further expand the product offering and investor base, the re/insurer said.

Caponigro (pictured) has more than 20 years’ re/insurance experience and has held underwriting, finance and business development roles at firms such as Platinum Underwriters and Everest Re.

He was previously global head of ILS at AXIS Capital where he held group level responsibility overseeing the team that designs, implements, and administers private capital investor relationships.

Caponigro will be based in the US and will report to Guy Van Hecke, head of ceded reinsurance, AXA XL.

“Third-party capital continues to demonstrate a strong appetite for ILS,” Van Hecke said.

“This demand aligns with our own strategy of accessing alternative sources of ceding capacity as part of our growth plans.

“We have an existing and established team in this space, and our expertise and offering will be further strengthened by Chris’ appointment.

“Chris brings a wealth of industry experience, and his technical risk capabilities and financial structuring skillset will be key in achieving our strategic goals.”