Insurance services firm Davies said technology was expanding its North American arm, focused on claims administration and risk management services.

Davies has announced the promotion of Dhara Patel to be CEO of Davies North America.

Patel steps up to the role succeeding Matt Button, who was promoted to group deputy CEO of the insurance technology and services firm earlier this year.

She will lead Davies’ operations and sales teams across the US and Canada, responsible for annual revenues of nearly $500m.

Davies’ North American operations include end-to-end claims administration, as well as actuarial and risk management services for insurers, brokers, MGAs, Lloyd’s syndicates, captives, corporates and the public sector clients.

Alongside Button and group CEO, Dan Saulter, she will lead the delivery and implementation of Davies’ suite of agentic AI technology across its claims processing platforms.

Patel has held multiple senior executive leadership positions including as services segment president at Brown & Brown and has served as president of the International Association of Claims Professionals (IACP) between 2022 and 2023.

She joined Davies in 2023 following its acquisition of ACM, USIS, PGCS and ICA.

Dan Saulter, group CEO, said: “Dhara’s deep industry knowledge, experience, and relationships, along with her experience and performance in Davies since she joined in 2023, leaves me in no doubt that she is the right leader for our North American business. I look forward to working with her and Matt, as we to build upon our five years of strong growth across North America.”

Patel added: “We have much to look forward to in the coming year as we launch new technology, build upon our national service offering across the U.S., and expand our capabilities across the North American region. I am fortunate to be leading a talented team as we focus on building long-term partnerships and continuing to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”