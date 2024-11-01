The climate change protest group has carried out a campaign of protests targeting insurance companies across London.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) is set to protest outside a number of UK offices of London market re/insurance broker Howden over the weekend.

The protests form part of XR’s “Insure Our Survival” campaign.

The campaign aims to stop insurance firms from insuring new fossil fuel projects.

According to XR’s website, Howden’s branches in Shrewsbury, Eastbourne, Colchester, Chester, Welwyn Garden City, Harrogate and Oxford will all be targeted by the group on Saturday, 2 November.

XR have carried out multiple protests on insurance companies within the past week.

The group said that several of its protesters were arrested after targeting WTW’s London market headquarters.

Protesters have invaded the Gherkin building, home to Swiss Re, and scaled the outside of the Walkie Talkie building.

The Walkie Talkie is home to insurance firms such as Ascot, Talbot, Chaucer, Markel, Allied World, CNA Hardy and Tokio Marine Kiln.

Just Stop Oil, meanwhile, occupied the Colmore Building in Birmingham, which houses insurers such as Chubb and Allianz.

XR protesters targeted WTW’s Lime Street base on 29 October and covered the building with fly posters and chalk spray paint.

Insure Our Survival spokesperson Steve Tooze said: “Unless insurers meet our demand to stop insuring new oil and gas, we will keep targeting them with mass non-violent direct action.”

City of London Police told GR sister title Insurance Times: “On Tuesday 29 October, officers arrested five people in connection with criminal damage outside a building on 51 Lime Street. They were all subsequently released.

The following day, 30 October, the Fenchurch Street office of AIG, its London market base, was also penetrated by protesters, see social media post below.