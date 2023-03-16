Tom Wakefield will succeed James Kent at Gallagher Re as the intermediary looks to build out its reinsurance capabilities

Gallagher has announced that James Kent, currently global CEO of Gallagher Re, has been promoted to a new role with Gallagher as CEO, Global Insurance Strategic Relationships.

He will be responsible for establishing and driving the framework that determines how Gallagher connects with its major strategic partners in the (re)insurance eco-system, including further investment in capital advisory and portfolio solutions. He will report jointly to Doug Howell and Tom Gallagher in this new role.

Following the necessary transition period, Tom Wakefield will be appointed as successor to James Kent in the role of CEO of Gallagher Re.

After Willis Re integration, the next steps

Commenting on the new appointment, Pat Gallagher, chairman, president and CEO of Gallagher, said: “The acquisition of Willis Re has accelerated our ambition in the reinsurance space.

”Our goal to be the leading reinsurance intermediary is now stronger than ever, as it is evident that our carrier partners are faced with increasingly complicated challenges across the entire risk to capital spectrum and they need us to help them solve those challenges.

“By doing this, we will ensure an effective and competitive market for our clients.”

Tom Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher Global Brokerage, commented: “James has done an outstanding job leading and integrating Willis Re into Gallagher, which has Gallagher Re primed for continued growth and innovation.

”The newly-formed global role will bring a single point of contact to Gallagher’s carrier relationships, to support growth ambitions across our core trading partnerships. I am delighted that James has agreed to drive this initiative forward across our organisation and look forward to working even more closely together.”