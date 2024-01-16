Alex Tarantino, who currently leads Asia Pac cyber and liability for HDI, will replace Graham Silton as the German insurer’s managing director for its Singapore branch, when Silton retires.

HDI Global has appointed Alex Tarantino, its current regional underwriting manager for liability and cyber in Asia Pacific, to lead its Singapore branch as managing director.

Tarantino (pictured) takes over from Graham Silton in Singapore, who is set to retire in mid-2024 after 40 years in the industry, joining HDI Global SE Australia in May 2015 and appointed to the Singapore role in 2017.

The Hanoverian insurer said Silton had played a pivotal role in transforming the reputation of the Singapore branch office and developing a strong following in the market place, contributing to its overall results.

Tarantino will continue in his current role until he moves to Singapore as managing director Singapore and Asia Pacific liability head from 1 July 2024, the company said.

Tarantino joined HDI Global SE in 2019, joining from Zurich’s global corporate business where he was its Australian head of liability.

Andrew Cochrane, currently liability underwriting manager, northern region, will become underwriting manager for liability in Australasia in the Sydney office from January 2024.

Cochrane’s career began at Lockton in London in 2002 as an international liability broker focused on Australia, Canada, Africa and Latin America business before moving to Australia in 2015 as a senior liability underwriter, like Tarantino, at Zurich Australia.

In 2019, Cochrane joined HDI where, along with Tarantino, where he has been responsible for growing the insurer’s liability book.

Stefan Feldmann, head of HDI Global Asia Pacific and managing director of HDI Global Australia, welcomed Tarantino to his new role.

“Alex is a highly experienced underwriter with strong technical expertise in steering profitable portfolio growth. Since joining HDI in 2019, Alex has overseen our liability expansion nationally across Australia, while building a talented team to provide market leading solutions,” he said.

“In addition, he has already been providing oversight to the Asia Pacific region where he will continue to focus on strengthening the brand across all lines. With a global perspective, Alex has a keen understanding of the needs and drivers within local markets that will underpin our ambition to be a reliable partner in the transformation of our broker, ceding partners and clients in the Asia Pacific,” Feldmann continued.

Feldmann congratulated Cochrane on his new role.

“Andy has been central to leading our success in New South Wales and supporting the development of the Queensland liability portfolio for HDI in Australia. In addition to his strong technical knowledge, Andy embodies our relationship approach to looking after our brokers with his own unique brand that as a culture we try to encourage and share with our partners and clients,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Silton ahead of the latter’s retirement.

“Graham is an outstanding leader, who has made a significant contribution to our business first here in Australia and over the last seven years as a leader in Singapore expanding our HDI reach in the growth regions of the ASEAN”, he said.

“Graham’s dedication to our staff, brokers, customers and ensuring financial success for HDI has set a high standard for those who will follow in his footsteps. He will be missed by colleagues who all have the deepest appreciation for the value he added to so many individuals and our larger business,” Feldmann added.