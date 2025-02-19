Two UK aviation focused broking acquisitions for the re/insurance intermediary, both focused on the UK primary market, with firms in the North of England.

Howden has announced the acquisition of aviation specialists Forbes Insurance, and the acquisition of the book of business from Hill Aviation Insurance Services.

Forbes Insurance and Hill Aviation will be rebranded as Howden and will form a new specialist retail Aviation division within Howden UK&I.

The broker said its acquisitions reflected Howden’s strategy “to invest in specialist expertise for the benefit of UK clients”.

Founded by CEO Terry Moyes, and based in Leicestershire, Forbes Insurance is an independent general insurance broker offering commercial and private clients.

Moyes will lead Howden’s new aviation team and its new Leicester office.

It also specialises in insurance solutions for aviation clubs, airfield operators, aircraft maintenance businesses, aviation product suppliers and manufacturers, fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft, gliders and motor-gliders.

Hill Aviation, based in Ripon, North Yorkshire, was established by Steve Hill as a general aviation insurance broker in 1991.

Hill will shortly retire from the industry after a lengthy and successful career within aviation insurance.

“The time was right to provide our clients and employees with greater access to resources, enabling the business to continue to grow,” said Terry Moyes.

“The Howden culture is very attractive, and the company is still run by the founder and is 30% employee-owned which means that, despite its size, clients are still the most important thing.

“Forming a successful new Aviation division and a new Howden Leicester office for general insurance business is a challenge that the team and I are really looking forward to,” Moyes added.