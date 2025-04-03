Prior insurance market roles include as an active underwriter at MIC Global, and head of syndicate management at Pioneer Underwriters.

Markel has promoted Erik Johnson to head of technical underwriting and oversight for its international business, in a newly created role based in London.

Johnson (pictured) will lead the international technical underwriting team and oversee the wordings function, working alongside head of wordings Chloe Adams.

He reports to Nick Line, chief underwriting officer for Markel International.

Johnson joined Markel in May 2024 as a consultant and has since led the firm’s underwriting onboarding and training programme.

His previous experience includes senior roles in the London market, including active and deputy active underwriter positions, as well as syndicate management.

Prior roles include an active underwriter at MIC Global, and head of syndicate management at Pioneer Underwriters.

Before Markel he was a research author at University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Line said Johnson brought “a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the role, along with “a passion for the industry and for developing new talent”.

Johnson is also known for his work on inclusion in the insurance sector, having co-founded Link, the LGBT Insurance Network, in 2012.

He continues to serve on several boards and advisory groups within the industry.