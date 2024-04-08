The new US business operates under a delegated underwriting arrangement with Lancashire’s UK platform and is focused on the US excess and surplus market.

Lancashire Insurance US (LUS) has opened for business, in what the carrier described as a significant expansion of Lancashire’s international footprint.

Huw Jones (pictured), previously group head of specialty insurance, is CEO of LUS.

LUS starts with initial products in energy casualty and property, the company said.

LUS operates under a delegated underwriting arrangement with Lancashire’s UK platform and is focused on the US excess and surplus (E&S) market.

Lancashire described the new E&S business, which will do business as Lancashire Insurance Specialty Services across the US, as “fully complementary to Lancashire’s existing operations”.

Christopher Curtin is head of US property and joined LUS in September 2023.

Before joining Lancashire, Curtin was head of US property at Everest, and has also held senior property roles at AIG and as a property broker with Aon and Integro.

Brian Quinn is senior vice president, energy casualty, and joined LUS in June 2023.

Prior to joining Lancashire, Quinn was a senior underwriter at AXA XL on its North America energy casualty team.

He also held underwriting roles at XL Catlin and Energi Insurance, a Massachusetts based specialty MGA.

“This is a significant milestone in the strategic development of Lancashire, giving us access to business that we could not write before through new distribution channels and with new clients,” said Lancashire’s group CEO, Alex Maloney.

“We are pleased to welcome the new US team to the Lancashire group and look forward to working with them,” Maloney said.

Huw Jones, CEO of LUS, added: “We are excited to have launched LUS and we have built a really strong team of underwriters and within our support functions.

“We look forward to connecting with our new trading partners and offering the underwriting expertise and excellent client service that Lancashire is renowned for,” he said.