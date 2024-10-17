The insurance and reinsurance broker appoints former CEO of the London Market Group Clare Lebecq as its chief operating officer.

Miller has appointed Clare Lebecq as its new chief operating officer.

She brings over three decades of experience in the London insurance market, most recently at Specialist Risk Group (SRG), where she also held the group chief operating officer role.

Lebecq (pictured) will join Miller on 2 December, the broker said.

Before SRG, Lebecq served as CEO of the London Market Group, where Miller said she had “played a pivotal role in advocating for regulatory changes and helping to navigate post-Brexit trade agreements with HM Treasury and UK regulators”.

She has also held senior positions at rival brokers JLT and Guy Carpenter, “spearheading a number of successful transformations”.

Miller said she brings experience across both retail and wholesale to her new role.

James Hands, CEO of Miller, said: “As we continue to scale our business and expand our footprint both in the UK and internationally, Clare will be instrumental in ensuring our operational capabilities allow us to continue delivering the highest quality client service.

“Attracting a leader of Clare’s calibre is testament to Miller’s reputation in the market, and what we have achieved in the last few years since returning to independence.

“I very much look forward to working together as we continue to expand the business and double down on our ambitious growth plans,” Hands said.

Lebecq added: “Miller has a uniquely attractive proposition thanks to its independence, specialism and increasing international scale.

“Coupled with their entrepreneurial culture and unrivalled focus on client service, I am excited to join the team and be part of their continued growth trajectory.”