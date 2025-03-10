Tom Meyer joins from rival reinsurance broker Gallagher and takes over the London market role from Paul Upton, who will chair the division.

Lockton Re has announced that Tom Meyer has joined the reinsurance broker as the new head of its specialty division in London.

He takes over from Paul Upton, who will become chairman of the division, Lockton Re said.

Meyer (pictured) joins from Gallagher Re, where he was managing director of specialty since 2023.

Before that, he was CEO at Chord Re, having joined the business in 2017 as chief underwriting officer.

He also spent many years leading specialty lines and the Bermuda business of Aspen Re, as well as time at Allianz Re and Willis Re.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to the business,” said Keith Harrison, international CEO of Lockton Re,

“Over the last five years, we have been thrilled with the growth and capabilities that we have built in our specialty lines division.

“Given an especially active geopolitical world right now, the deep-seated specialist class expertise and thought leadership coupled with innovative and bespoke reinsurance solutions that our team brings to our clients and markets is more important than ever. It’s great to add Tom as further bench strength as our specialty division continues to expand at a great pace,” he said.

Meyer added: “I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity at Lockton Re and the high calibre of my new colleagues, who have built a reputation of being instrumental partners to clients in many niche and complex specialty classes.

“I look forward to working with Paul and the team and being part of such a great culture and growth story.”