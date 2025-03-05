Eric Paire joins from Aon, where he was head of capital advisory for nearly seven years.

Lockton Re has announced Eric Paire has joined as the new head of its capital advisory practice in London.

Paire (pictured) joins from rival reinsurance broker Aon, where he was head of capital advisory for nearly seven years.

Before that, he was head of global partners and strategic advisory EMEA at Guy Carpenter and a director of GC Securities, joining the business as a managing director in Paris in 2007 before moving to London in 2013.

“Lockton Re continues to invest in both our Capital Markets and Capital Advisory space,” said Robert Bisset, chairman of global retrocession, market capital and Bermuda property specialty.

“Eric has cultivated an excellent market reputation in London, Europe and the wider industry for his innovative and creative approach to addressing client’s needs.

Paire has also held key roles at SCOR, Le Blanc de Nicolay and AXA Re, as well as serving as a director of Perils, and a founding partner of startups: Nexgen and NessPa.

Paire said: “I could not be more excited about the opportunity at Lockton Re and the high calibre of my new colleagues across the business. Having access to a range of customized solutions remains such an important option for re/insurance companies when optimising the capital needed to support their business, and I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lockton Re success story with its focus on putting clients and colleagues at the centre of everything”.

Bisset continued: “We are thrilled that he has joined us and look forward to his incredible wealth of experience across Lloyds, prospective and retrospective structured solutions, and providing structured capital solutions and consultancy.

“Eric and his colleagues will work collaboratively across our global platform to deliver bespoke solutions for our clients.”

Keith Harrison, international CEO of Lockton Re, added, “Our ability to attract outstanding talent like Eric is a testament to our strategy and ability to work collaboratively across geographies and our client base.

“Eric adds to an impressive global group of 10 capital advisory experts who bring our clients market-leading strength, depth, and expertise. As well as leading our global capital advisory business, Eric will also play an important part in supporting our growth in France and other French-speaking territories, where he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and market insight. We are all looking forward to working with Eric as we grow in 2025 and beyond.”