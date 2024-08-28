Lockton Re has announced that Andrew Ferrier has joined as a senior broker in San Francisco.

The reinsurance broker said he would be “initiating the build-out of Lockton Re’s West Coast property and casualty business”.

Ferrier brings more than 30 years of industry and reinsurance broking experience to Lockton Re, specialising in serving managing general agents’ (MGA) business, regional insurance carriers, and large national writers.

Most recently, he was managing director at Guy Carpenter, handling various lines of business, including excess and surplus casualty, commercial property, professional liability, auto, and served as West Coast liaison for its ‘MGA Programs Practice’.

Before that, he was appointed head of the MGA business for the US western region and managed the San Francisco office for JLT Re, and also held various broking leadership roles at Aon and Aon Benfield.

Ferrier is the latest to join Lockton Re’s San Francisco office, which also includes Peter Robinson and Liz Staggs, who joined its accident, health and life broking business in May.

Nick Durant, CEO of North America at Lockton Re, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andy to Lockton Re. His expertise and exceptional client service are an excellent addition to our team. Lockton Re continues to expand and attract clients across a wide range of business areas and regions, and Andrew is a critical part of our expansion.”

Ferrier said: “I am thrilled to be joining Lockton Re, helping to establish a West Coast presence and building on the momentum created by Tim, Nick, Claude, and the rest of the team. Lockton Re’s innovative capabilities, collaborative culture, and steadfast advocacy for its clients are an ideal fit for me and the clients I will be privileged to represent.”

Duant added: “Andy’s extensive reinsurance experience in a wide variety of insurance platforms and lines of business is ideally suited for Lockton Re’s client offerings as we continue to scale our business.”