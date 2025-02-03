Independent re/insurance broker Miller has announced it has agreed to acquire AHJ Holdings.

AHJ is the ultimate parent company of Alwen Hough Johnson Ltd and AHJ Europe AS.

Founded in 1973, AHJ is a Lloyd’s broker with offices in Oslo and London and 90 employees.

AHJ has a focus on reinsurance across property and casualty, but with a focus on marine and energy and placing business in a number of other niche insurance lines.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2025, Miller said, subject to normal approvals.

Miller described the acquisition of AHJ as “highly complementary” to its reinsurance strategy, which has seen it acquire capital advisory business 4809 Brokers and Spanish re/insurance broker Bruzon in 2024.

In addition to providing “immediate scale and capability” in treaty reinsurance, it will give Miller access to AHJ’s “strong positioning” in Nordic, Caribbean and North American treaty business, the broker emphasised.

“The acquisition of AHJ is our most significant investment since returning to independence in 2021 and a major milestone for Miller, significantly accelerating our reinsurance strategy,” said James Hands, CEO, Miller.

“Alongside sharing our commitment to specialism, AHJ is an excellent cultural fit and, like us, their success has been built on a client-first philosophy and desire to develop long-term relationships.

“AHJ will give us an established reinsurance platform from which to drive further growth, including meaningful hiring plans as we seek to attract talent that wants to be part of an independent specialist. We’re delighted that Gary and his team share our aspirations, and are very much looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues.”

Gary Masters, CEO, AHJ, continued: “All at AHJ are proud of the business that has been built over the past 52 years. In Miller we believe that we have identified the ideal partner, one who will enable us to maintain that which has made AHJ distinct, while presenting us with new opportunities.

“We are excited to be able to bring new services to our client base, in particular Miller’s facultative and capital advisory capabilities, in addition to the advantage provided by Miller’s market leading position across many specialty insurance lines throughout the London and International markets. Miller’s independence and supportive long-term ownership is compelling and something we knew would resonate with both our clients and our colleagues. We now look forward to the integration of our complementary, successful businesses. In brief, we are proud of our past and excited for the future we see together with Miller.”

Shaun Sinniah, head of reinsurance and capital, Miller, added: “The acquisition of AHJ builds on our existing capability in treaty reinsurance, representing a step change in our market footprint and significantly moving forward our strategy.

“We remain committed to building a reinsurance franchise that reflects our specialism-led approach, focusing on segments and accounts traditionally underserved by larger incumbents and supported by excellence in claims, analytics and advisory.”

Miller said it was advised by Macquarie Capital, Herbert Smith Freehills and PWC for the deal, while AHJ was advised by Grant Thornton and Stephenson Harwood.